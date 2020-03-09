|
|
MAPLES Gwen of Dapto
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 5 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Sue, Dave and Michele. Dearest Granny of Angela, Aaron, Nathan, Luke, Blake and her 4 great grandchildren. Loved sister of June, Pam (both deceased) and Noelene.
Aged 86 years
Rest in peace
Always loved and sadly missed
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gwen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 at 12noon. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2020