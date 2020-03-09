Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
More Obituaries for Gwen MAPLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen MAPLES

Gwen MAPLES Notice
MAPLES Gwen of Dapto



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 5 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Sue, Dave and Michele. Dearest Granny of Angela, Aaron, Nathan, Luke, Blake and her 4 great grandchildren. Loved sister of June, Pam (both deceased) and Noelene.



Aged 86 years

Rest in peace

Always loved and sadly missed

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gwen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 at 12noon. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2020
