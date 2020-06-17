|
|
FAHEY Gwen Loving wife of Cec (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law of Wendy & David, Di & Mark and Mark (dec). Adored grandma of Matthew and Claudia. Step grandma of Eloise. She will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends.
Aged 85 Years
A private gathering to celebrate Gwen's life will be held on Friday 19th June, 2020 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to:
The Heart Foundation via the following link www.heartfoundation.org.au.
The service will be live streamed and you are welcome to view using the following link:
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: KBTVFP
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2020