Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Gwen FAHEY

Gwen FAHEY Notice
FAHEY Gwen Loving wife of Cec (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law of Wendy & David, Di & Mark and Mark (dec). Adored grandma of Matthew and Claudia. Step grandma of Eloise. She will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends.



Aged 85 Years



A private gathering to celebrate Gwen's life will be held on Friday 19th June, 2020 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to:

The Heart Foundation via the following link www.heartfoundation.org.au.



The service will be live streamed and you are welcome to view using the following link:



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: KBTVFP



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2020
