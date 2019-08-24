Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
GUNDA KLUSENBERG


1926 - 2019
GUNDA KLUSENBERG Notice
KLUSENBERG GUNDA Dearly beloved Wife of Gerhard. Adored Mother and Mother in law. Cherished Oma to her 22 Grandchildren. Will be sadly missed.



14/11/1926 - 19/08/2019



Relatives and friends of Gunda are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange, on Tuesday 27th August 2019 commencing at 9:30am. At conclusion of the chapel service a private burial will take place.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
