Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Church
19 College Avenue
Shellharbour
Guillermo PEDROZA


1932 - 2020
Guillermo PEDROZA Notice
PEDROZA Guillermo 11.07.1932~07.01.2020



Departed Tuesday morning in the arms of his devoted wife, Ana Maria, and family. Dearly loved father of Ana Maria and Kevin Wray, Carolina and Roderick Goodison, Santiago and Susanne, Sebastian and Jodie, Rafael and Katherine, and Gaston and Janine. Cherished Grandpa and Abuelito of his 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Aged 87

God has you now in his keeping

We have you forever in

our hearts and thoughts



Requiem Mass for the Repose of Guillermo's soul will be celebrated at All Saints Church, 19 College Avenue Shellharbour on Wednesday, 15th January 2020 at 11am, and will proceed to St Paul's Catholic Church Cemetery, Tongarra Road, Albion Park



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
