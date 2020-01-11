|
PEDROZA Guillermo 11.07.1932~07.01.2020
Departed Tuesday morning in the arms of his devoted wife, Ana Maria, and family. Dearly loved father of Ana Maria and Kevin Wray, Carolina and Roderick Goodison, Santiago and Susanne, Sebastian and Jodie, Rafael and Katherine, and Gaston and Janine. Cherished Grandpa and Abuelito of his 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Aged 87
God has you now in his keeping
We have you forever in
our hearts and thoughts
Requiem Mass for the Repose of Guillermo's soul will be celebrated at All Saints Church, 19 College Avenue Shellharbour on Wednesday, 15th January 2020 at 11am, and will proceed to St Paul's Catholic Church Cemetery, Tongarra Road, Albion Park
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020