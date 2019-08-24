Home
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY CLARK

Add a Memory
GREGORY CLARK Notice
CLARK GREGORY Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on August 20, 2019. Beloved Husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Debbie and Bruce, Colin (dec), Sharon and David, Colleen and Don, Jodie. Much Loved pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Gwen and Kath. Greg will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 79 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Greg's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GREGORY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.