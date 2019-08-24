|
|
CLARK GREGORY Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on August 20, 2019. Beloved Husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Debbie and Bruce, Colin (dec), Sharon and David, Colleen and Don, Jodie. Much Loved pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Gwen and Kath. Greg will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Greg's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019