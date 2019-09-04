Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Greg GLEAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg GLEAVES

Add a Memory
Greg GLEAVES Notice
GLEAVES Greg of Woonona



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on 1 September 2019. Husband of the late Brenda. Loving father and father in law of Darren and Debbie, Michelle and Bill. Much loved Pop of Daniel, Tracey, Frank, Stephen, Brandon. Pop-pop to Abby, Ariel. Greg will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 74 Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Greg's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Cancer Council Australia

would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greg's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.