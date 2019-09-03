|
|
GLEAVES Greg of Woonona
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on 1 September 2019. Husband of the late Brenda. Loving father and father in law of Darren and Debbie, Michelle and Bill. Much loved Pop of Daniel, Tracey, Frank, Stephen, Brandon. Pop-pop to Abby, Ariel. Greg will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 74 Years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Greg's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Cancer Council Australia
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 3, 2019