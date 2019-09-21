Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Greg "Cookie" COOK

Greg "Cookie" COOK Notice
COOK Greg 'Cookie' of Bellambi



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved son of Edna and Bruce (both dec). A loved brother and brother in law. Cookie will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 62 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cookie's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, on Monday September 23, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019
