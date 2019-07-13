|
|
GAWRYS Grazyna 'Grace' of Albion Park Rail
Passed away peacefully on July 10 2019. Beloved wife of the late Waldemar (Waldek). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Katrina and Damian, and Magda. Adored Babcia of her grandchildren Jalen, and Nate. Grace will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Poland.
Aged 67 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Grace's funeral service to be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road, Albion Park on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 10.30am. Following her service, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019