Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Grazyna GAWRYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grazyna "Grace" GAWRYS

Add a Memory
Grazyna "Grace" GAWRYS Notice
GAWRYS Grazyna 'Grace' of Albion Park Rail



Passed away peacefully on July 10 2019. Beloved wife of the late Waldemar (Waldek). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Katrina and Damian, and Magda. Adored Babcia of her grandchildren Jalen, and Nate. Grace will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Poland.



Aged 67 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Grace's funeral service to be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road, Albion Park on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 10.30am. Following her service, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.