|
|
SYKES Granville 'Bill' of Keiraville
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 7 March 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy. Adored father and father in law of Ian (dec) and Jacqui, Chris, Jenny and Greg. Loving Granddad of Alex, Alysha, Liam, Cameron, Maria and great Grandad of Evie. Loved brother and brother in law of Vernon (dec) and Laura, Maureen (dec) and Charlie (dec). Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends
Aged 94 Years
Always Loved and Forever Missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Granville's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Bulli Hospital Palliative Care would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020