|
|
MINTER Graham, William 04.07.1953 - 28.01.2020
Late of Figtree
Beloved son of Helen & Mervyn (both dec.),
Dearly loved Husband of Colleen,
Loving Father of Michael & Isabelle.
Will be sadly missed by family and many friends.
Aged 66 years
Family & friends are welcome to attend Graham's celebration of life on Wednesday the 5th February at 1pm in the Main Chapel at Wollongong Memorial Gardens,
176 Berkeley Road,
Unanderra.
In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020