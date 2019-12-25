|
TOWNSEND Graham of Fairy Meadow Passed away surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 22 December 2019. Much loved Husband of Jane. Dearly loved Father and Father in law of Michelle and Douglas, Lisa and Richard. Adored Grandad of Joshua, Nicholas, Jessica, Jack, Chloe and Oliver. Loved Brother of Denise (dec) and Yvonne. Graham will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. Aged 71 years Gone fishing Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graham's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 27 December 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Australia would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019