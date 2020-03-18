|
LOWN Graham of Dapto
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 12 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Mie Lin (Julie). Loving father, father-in-law of his children. Grandpa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graham will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
Forever in our hearts, Always remembered
Rest in peace
His spirit flies free, Gone Fishing.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graham's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday , 23 March 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020