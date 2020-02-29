Home
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Parsons Funeral Home Warilla
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
Graham KELLY

KELLY Graham of Barrack Heights



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, 26 February 2020. Beloved husband of Della. Dearly loved father and father in law Shayne and Kylie, Sharon, Graham and Kellie, Melinda and Bernie, Jacqui and Aaron. Special Poppy of his 8 grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of Tony and Lorraine. Graham will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 67 years

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graham's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Pancreatic Cancer Research

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020
