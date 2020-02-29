|
|
KELLY Graham of Barrack Heights
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, 26 February 2020. Beloved husband of Della. Dearly loved father and father in law Shayne and Kylie, Sharon, Graham and Kellie, Melinda and Bernie, Jacqui and Aaron. Special Poppy of his 8 grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of Tony and Lorraine. Graham will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 67 years
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graham's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Pancreatic Cancer Research
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020