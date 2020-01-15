Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham CUMMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham CUMMING

Add a Memory
Graham CUMMING Notice
CUMMING Graham of Kiama

formerly of Shellharbour



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 11 January 2020. Loving husband of Heather. Dearly loved father of Julie, Trish, Wendy, Jackie and their husbands. Adored Grandad of Callum, Simon, Emma, Sharna, Georgia, Caitlin, Erin and Bailey. Graham will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 81 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graham's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, 125 Manning Street, Kiama on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Illawarra Palliative Care Volunteers Service

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -