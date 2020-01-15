|
|
CUMMING Graham of Kiama
formerly of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 11 January 2020. Loving husband of Heather. Dearly loved father of Julie, Trish, Wendy, Jackie and their husbands. Adored Grandad of Callum, Simon, Emma, Sharna, Georgia, Caitlin, Erin and Bailey. Graham will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 81 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graham's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, 125 Manning Street, Kiama on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Illawarra Palliative Care Volunteers Service
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020