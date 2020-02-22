Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Graham Arthur WELLS


1950 - 2020
Graham Arthur WELLS Notice
WELLS Graham Arthur of Dapto



Graham passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday 18th February 2020. Devoted husband of Anne. Loving father and Pop to Debbie, Phoenix and Montana; Rebecca, Jason and Princess Chanelle. Dear brother and brother-in-law to Robin & Darryl, Diane & Tony (dec) and Marian & Pat. Graham will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.



Aged 69 Years.

'Our memories of you will always be treasured'



Graham's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday, 26th February 2020 commencing at 12 pm.



In lieu of flowers donations are invited to The Wollongong Hospital ICU.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
