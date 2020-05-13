Home
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Graca Maria De Oliveira DIAS


1944 - 2020
Graca Maria De Oliveira DIAS Notice
DIAS Graca Maria De Oliveira Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on May 8th 2020, formerly of Blackbutt. Loving wife of the late Antonio. Loved mother and mother in law of Silvia & Tony, David & Donna, Rosa and Antero. Cherished Avo of Kevin & Mel, Jason & Maria, Tania & Milos, Kelly & Adam, Jessica & Cindy and her great grandchildren, Cristiano, Mia, Olly and Zak.



Aged 75 Years

Reunited With Her Beloved Husband



A private service for Graca will be held.

If you are a relative or friend, please take

a few moments to reflect upon her life.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2020
