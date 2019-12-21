|
BETTSON Gordon Ricky of Primbee Passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on 19 December 2019. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Joel and Haley, Emma and Curtis, Michelle and Doug, Peter (deceased) and Kristee. Adored grandfather and Grumpy to Eliah and Florian, Nova, Ben, Oliver and Christian, Ethan and Zavier. Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Loved by Julie. Much loved friend to so many. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved and deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gordon's funeral service, to be held in the auditorium at Port Kembla Leagues Club, Wentworth Street, Port Kembla on Monday, 23 December 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019