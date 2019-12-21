Home
Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Port Kembla Leagues Club
Wentworth Street
Port Kembla
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon BETTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Ricky BETTSON

Add a Memory
Gordon Ricky BETTSON Notice
BETTSON Gordon Ricky of Primbee Passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on 19 December 2019. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Joel and Haley, Emma and Curtis, Michelle and Doug, Peter (deceased) and Kristee. Adored grandfather and Grumpy to Eliah and Florian, Nova, Ben, Oliver and Christian, Ethan and Zavier. Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Loved by Julie. Much loved friend to so many. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved and deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gordon's funeral service, to be held in the auditorium at Port Kembla Leagues Club, Wentworth Street, Port Kembla on Monday, 23 December 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -