HARMAN Gordon Born 12th June 1928 in Wollongong, Gordon Harman (husband of the late Judy Harman) passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020 in Brisbane after succumbing to an aggressive cancer. Gordon will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends both in Wollongong and on the Sunshine Coast where he lived for the past 11 years. Gordon will be lovingly remembered by his son Lance and daughter-in-law Athena, and his grandchildren Lizzy, Justine and fiancee David, Alex and husband Bradd, as well as his many nieces, nephews and loving friends. A genuine and giving person, Gordon was a true supporter of family and friends, always going out of his way to help others. His devotion to his family and friends will be everlasting.
A private family service will be held on Friday 12th June, 2020 at 12pm, family invite you to watch his service via a link located on funeralannouncement.com.au
Following, a Memorial ceremony to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Wollongong on Friday, 12th June 2020 at 2pm. Due to current restrictions numbers will be limited to 50 people, we encourage you to contact Gordon's family prior to the service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020