BARKE GORDON Passed away peacefully on August 21st 2019, of Figtree. Adored Husband of 67 years to Moira. Loving Father and Father-in-law to Janet & Peter, Bev & Giles. Much loved Poppa to Leigh, Shaun, Nikki, Mitchell and his Great Grandchildren Jaycob, Dustin and Riley. Will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
Aged 86 Years
Relatives and friends of Gordon are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday August 29th 2019 commencing at 9.30am.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to the RSPCA, a box will be located at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019