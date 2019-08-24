Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for GORDON BARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GORDON BARKE


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
GORDON BARKE Notice
BARKE GORDON Passed away peacefully on August 21st 2019, of Figtree. Adored Husband of 67 years to Moira. Loving Father and Father-in-law to Janet & Peter, Bev & Giles. Much loved Poppa to Leigh, Shaun, Nikki, Mitchell and his Great Grandchildren Jaycob, Dustin and Riley. Will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.



Aged 86 Years



Relatives and friends of Gordon are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday August 29th 2019 commencing at 9.30am.

Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to the RSPCA, a box will be located at the Chapel.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GORDON's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now