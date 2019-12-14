Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home
4 Princes Highway
Dapto
Gloria PRIESTLY Notice
PRIESTLY Gloria of Moree



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 8 December 2019. Dearly loved mum, cherished Nan and loved sister. Gloria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 62 Years

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gloria's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at 2pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
