|
|
PRIESTLY Gloria of Moree
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 8 December 2019. Dearly loved mum, cherished Nan and loved sister. Gloria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 62 Years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gloria's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at 2pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019