POWERS Gloria "Rose" of Helensburgh
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Monday, 9 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Trevor. Dearly loved mother of her 10 children and their families. Rose will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rose's funeral service to be held at Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail, on Monday, 16 March 2020 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020