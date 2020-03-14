Home
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
42614488
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Albion Park Cemetery
Croome Road
Albion Park Rail
Gloria "Rose" POWERS

Gloria "Rose" POWERS Notice
POWERS Gloria "Rose" of Helensburgh



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Monday, 9 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Trevor. Dearly loved mother of her 10 children and their families. Rose will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rose's funeral service to be held at Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail, on Monday, 16 March 2020 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020
