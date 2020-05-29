Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Gloria JONES

Gloria JONES Notice
JONES (nee MURRAY) Gloria of Bombo



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 24 May 2020. Beloved wife of William. Loving and devoted mother of William and Nicola, Linda and Tim, Chris. Cherished Gran of Finley, Teagan and Caitlin. Wonderful sister of Bill (dec), David, Allan and Kevin. Gloria will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 80 Years

Forever loved and remembered



A private service will be held.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Heart Foundation or Diabetes Australia



The family kindly invite you to watch Gloria's funeral service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2020
