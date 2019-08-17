Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Glennie JORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glennie (GERSBACH) JORDAN

Add a Memory
Glennie (GERSBACH) JORDAN Notice
JORDAN NEE GERSBACH Glennie of Unanderra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, 14 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tony and Carol, Mark and Leonie, Joanne and Chris Bate, Allison and Phil Parkinson, Paul and Angela, Kevin and Fiona. Much loved Grandma and G'ma of her 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Max (dec), Iris, Roy, Vivian (dec).



Special thanks to Dr Gary Butler and her Villa Maria family. Glennie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years



Our beautiful selfless soul

There for us young to old

A graceful gentle touch,

Imparted to all of us.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Glennie's funeral service to be held at the Immacculate Conception Catholic Church Princes Highway, Unanderra on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glennie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.