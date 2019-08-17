|
JORDAN NEE GERSBACH Glennie of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, 14 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tony and Carol, Mark and Leonie, Joanne and Chris Bate, Allison and Phil Parkinson, Paul and Angela, Kevin and Fiona. Much loved Grandma and G'ma of her 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Max (dec), Iris, Roy, Vivian (dec).
Special thanks to Dr Gary Butler and her Villa Maria family. Glennie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87 Years
Our beautiful selfless soul
There for us young to old
A graceful gentle touch,
Imparted to all of us.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Glennie's funeral service to be held at the Immacculate Conception Catholic Church Princes Highway, Unanderra on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019