Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
GLEN VICTORIA JESSIE PEARSON

GLEN VICTORIA JESSIE PEARSON Notice
PEARSON Glen Victoria Jessie Passed away at Tamara Private Hospital Tamworth 22nd November, 2019 Late of Tamworth and formerly of Wollongong Aged 99 Years Dearly loved wife of Bob (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin (dec'd) & Sandy and John & Jenny. Adored Granny of Elizabeth, James, Sarah & Simon, Katie & Ben, Matthew & Lisa and Andrew & Sarah and Great Granny of 12 and soon to be 13. Forever revelling in the presence of Jesus her Lord Funeral arrangements to be advised at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019
