H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Glen "Pugs" SMEDE

Glen "Pugs" SMEDE Notice
SMEDE Glen 'Pugs' of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, 30 December 2019. Beloved husband of Mellanie. Cherished dad of Ava and Oliver. Loved son of Kevin and Vicki. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, son-in-law and friend to many.



One life One love



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Glen's memorial service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
