SMEDE Glen 'Pugs' of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, 30 December 2019. Beloved husband of Mellanie. Cherished dad of Ava and Oliver. Loved son of Kevin and Vicki. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, son-in-law and friend to many.
One life One love
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Glen's memorial service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020