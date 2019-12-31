Home
Gladys May MANNING

Gladys May MANNING Notice
MANNING Gladys May of Towradgi



Passed away on December 19, 2019. Loving wife of the late Kenneth. Loved mother and mother in law of Gwenda (dec), Audrey and Robert, Rosemary and Graham, Heather and Russell. Loving Gran of her 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Gladys will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



In her 97th year

At Rest





Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gladys's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday January 3, 2020 at 2pm. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.



In lieu of flowers donations to Australia would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019
