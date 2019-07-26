|
|
THOMAS Gladys Mary of Farmborough Heights
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 22 July, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Philip. Devoted mother of Beth and Andrew. Adored Grandma and Great Grandma of her grandchildren. Gladys will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87 Years
Continuing The Journey
Relatives and friends of Gladys are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 29 July, 2019 commencing at 2:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Port Kembla Palliative Care would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 26, 2019