EASON Gladys Patricia 'Dolly' formerly of Wollongong Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 30 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dearly loved mother of Darrell and Vicki. Much loved Grandma to her grandchildren and granny to her great grandchildren. Aged 94 years Always loved Forever in our hearts Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dolly's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019