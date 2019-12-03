Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Gladys EASON Notice
EASON Gladys Patricia 'Dolly' formerly of Wollongong Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 30 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dearly loved mother of Darrell and Vicki. Much loved Grandma to her grandchildren and granny to her great grandchildren. Aged 94 years Always loved Forever in our hearts Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dolly's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
