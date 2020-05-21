|
In Loving Memory of Giuseppina (Barilaro) Mastroianni 19/04/1933 to 22/05/2019 1st Anniversary Memoriam will be held to remember & celebrate the life of the late Giuseppina (Barilaro) Mastroianni, a private mass will be held at a future date at Sacred Heart Church, as we cannot celebrate mass at this moment the family would ask that you all remember her in your prayers this Friday 22 May 2020. We welcome all family & friends to remember & celebrate Giuseppina's life.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 21, 2020