Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
39 Kembla St.
Port Kembla
Giuseppe (Joe) NOFERI


1933 - 2020
Giuseppe (Joe) NOFERI Notice
NOFERI Giuseppe (Joe) 17/11/1933 to 30/5/2020

of Port Kembla, formerly of Orbetello, Italy



Beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of

Matthew & Hayley, David, James and Patrick.

Nonno of Cohen, Cooper, Leila,

Myah and Bella.



Resting in peace after a life well lived.



A Funeral Service will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 39 Kembla St. Port Kembla on Friday, 5th June 2020 at 11am. Due to the current restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 and we encourage you to contact the family.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 2, 2020
