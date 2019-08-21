|
CAPUTO GIUSEPPE Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Dearly beloved Husband of Anna. Adored Brother to Attilio, Roberto and Lina.
03/08/1946 - 15/08/2019
Relatives and friends of Giuseppe are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 23rd August 2019 commencing at 9:30am. Following the chapel service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019