SCIPIONE Giuliana Died peacefully at home surrounded by family Late of Wilton Formerly of Berkeley Dearly loved Wife of Achille (Dec), loving Mother and Mother-ln-Law of James & Margaret (Dec), Matilda & Anand and Steven. Beloved Nonna of Stephanie and Gabriella & Jordan. Devoted Bisnonna of Caitlyn, Meira, Giselle, Romeo, Sonya and Lolita. Aged 90 years Giuliana was laid to rest in a private funeral on Thursday 23rd January, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka. Tender Funerals (02) 4276 1611
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020