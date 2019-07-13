|
CONTE Girolamo Of Warrawong.
Passed away peacefully on July 5 2019. Beloved husband of Anna (dec). Beloved father and father in law of Pasquale, Daniel and Michelle, Mario and Diana, Emilio and Lindsay, Bruno and Angela, Carlo and Carrie. Much loved Nonno of Justin, Jared, Gabriella, and Samuel. Girolamo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 91 Years
Rest in Peace
Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 3pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Girolamo's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Wednesday, July 17 2019 at 11am, to be followed by entombment in the Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019