CASADIO Giovina Passed away peacefully on 28th October, 2019. Late of Shell Cove formerly of Berkeley. Beloved Wife of Ruggero (dec). Adored Mum and Mother in law of Roberto (Bert) & Christine, Stef & Debbie Lee, and Maurice. Loved Nonna to Michael, Kobie, Jason, Tiffany, Isaac, Daniel and their partners. Great Nonna to Bella, Luca, Sofia, Marcel.
Aged 89 Years
A Devoted, Generous and Caring Nonna
Relatives and friends of Giovina are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 31st October, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Heart Foundation, a box will be at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019