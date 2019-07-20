|
|
SANNA Giovanni of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. An Italian immigrant who settled in Wollongong many years ago and was cared for by ITSOWEL in his later years. Giovanni will be missed by his many friends.
Aged 86 Years
Never Forgotten
A Requiem Mass for the repose of Giovanni's soul will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Chapel, 28-32 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Wednesday July 24, 2019 commencing at 2pm. At the conclusion of the Mass, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Entombment.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019