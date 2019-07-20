Home
Giovanni SANNA


1932 - 2019
Giovanni SANNA Notice
SANNA Giovanni of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. An Italian immigrant who settled in Wollongong many years ago and was cared for by ITSOWEL in his later years. Giovanni will be missed by his many friends.



Aged 86 Years

Never Forgotten



A Requiem Mass for the repose of Giovanni's soul will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Chapel, 28-32 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Wednesday July 24, 2019 commencing at 2pm. At the conclusion of the Mass, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Entombment.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
