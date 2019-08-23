Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Giovanni GANASSIN


1925 - 2019
Giovanni GANASSIN Notice
GANASSIN Giovanni 23/08/1925 - 17/08/2019

Passed away peacefully, late of Corrimal. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Angela. Cherished Dad of Maurizio, Emmada, Claudio and Delia. Adored Nonno and Bisnonno to all of his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Giovanni will be dearly missed by all of his extended family and friends.



Finally Reunited With Angela

God Has You In His Keeping,

We Have You In Our Hearts.



Relatives and friends of Giovanni are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Wednesday August 28th, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Pancreatic Cancer Research, a box will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.



The Rosary will be recited at the

Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634

Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Tuesday

August 27th, 2019 commencing at 6pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019
