MARGAROFF Giordan 'John' of Wollongong formerly of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 1 December 2019. Beloved husband of Sofia. Dearly loved father of Lili, Mary, and Elen. Much loved Dado of Alex, Elizabeth, Iona, Peter, Jonathan, Dylan, Corbin, Benson, and great grand Dado of Henry. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88 Years
Gone fishing
Prayers will be held in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 5pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 1pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 5, 2019