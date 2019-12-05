Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
Giordan "John" MARGAROFF

Giordan "John" MARGAROFF Notice
MARGAROFF Giordan 'John' of Wollongong formerly of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 1 December 2019. Beloved husband of Sofia. Dearly loved father of Lili, Mary, and Elen. Much loved Dado of Alex, Elizabeth, Iona, Peter, Jonathan, Dylan, Corbin, Benson, and great grand Dado of Henry. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 88 Years

Gone fishing



Prayers will be held in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Sunday December 8, 2019 at 5pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 1pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 5, 2019
