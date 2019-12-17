Home
Gianfranco "Frank" DENARO

Gianfranco "Frank" DENARO Notice
DENARO Gianfranco "Frank" of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 14 December 2019. Loving son of Filippo and Amalia (both dec). Ex husband of Adriana for over 40 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Paul and Rayelle, Tiziana and Gerry. Much loved Nonno of his grandchildren Reece, Taylar, Joel, Imogen and much loved brother of Walter and brother in law Robyn.



Aged 82Years

God has you in His keeping

We have you in our hearts

Until we meet again



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Frank's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 2:30 pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019
