|
|
DENARO Gianfranco "Frank" of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 14 December 2019. Loving son of Filippo and Amalia (both dec). Ex husband of Adriana for over 40 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Paul and Rayelle, Tiziana and Gerry. Much loved Nonno of his grandchildren Reece, Taylar, Joel, Imogen and much loved brother of Walter and brother in law Robyn.
Aged 82Years
God has you in His keeping
We have you in our hearts
Until we meet again
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Frank's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 2:30 pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019