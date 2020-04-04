Home
Services
Albert & Meyer Funeral Directors
301 Pennant Hills Rd
Thornleigh, New South Wales 2120
(02) 9484 3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerlinde SLIP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerlinde Helene Luise SLIP

Add a Memory
Gerlinde Helene Luise SLIP Notice
SLIP, Gerlinde Helene Luise Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 28th March 2020. Much loved wife of Harry (deceased), mother of Ingrid, Michael and Rosemarie. Omi to her grandkids. Family and friends are advised there will be no funeral service at this time due to current public gathering restrictions. A memorial service celebrating the life of Gerlinde will be held at a future date to be determined. Email [email protected] to be added to the mailling list for notification of future memorial service date, time and location. ALBERT & MEYER Thornleigh 9484 3992
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerlinde's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -