|
|
SLIP, Gerlinde Helene Luise Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 28th March 2020. Much loved wife of Harry (deceased), mother of Ingrid, Michael and Rosemarie. Omi to her grandkids. Family and friends are advised there will be no funeral service at this time due to current public gathering restrictions. A memorial service celebrating the life of Gerlinde will be held at a future date to be determined. Email [email protected] to be added to the mailling list for notification of future memorial service date, time and location. ALBERT & MEYER Thornleigh 9484 3992
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2020