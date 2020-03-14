|
|
BUCHHORN Gerard John Peacefully at Marco Polo Nursing Home on March 9, 2020, formerly of West Wollongong. Dearly beloved husband of the late Rita (Ditte). Loved father and father-in-law of Christine & Tom, Anne & Raymond, Paul & Sue, Simon & Karen, Jon & Shellie. Dearest Grandad to Nigel & Kylie, Becki & Andrew, Brendan & Bao, Tim & Sophia, Ben, Katie, Georgia, Madison, Kelly and Simon. Dear Great Grandad to Mia, Levi, Hannah, Edward, Aiden, Lola, Hattie and Sadie. Dear brother and brother-in-law to Stella and Kevin (dec), Jan and Carl (dec), Peter (dec) and Judy, Richard and Lilla, Paul and Anna and dear uncle and cousin to all his family.
Aged 93 years
'Reunited With The Love Of His Life'
The relatives and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his funeral service, to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel, of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange, on Tuesday March 17, 2020, commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Marco Polo Nursing Home, a donation box will be provided at the chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020