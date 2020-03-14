Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Gerard John BUCHHORN


1927 - 2020
Gerard John BUCHHORN Notice
BUCHHORN Gerard John Peacefully at Marco Polo Nursing Home on March 9, 2020, formerly of West Wollongong. Dearly beloved husband of the late Rita (Ditte). Loved father and father-in-law of Christine & Tom, Anne & Raymond, Paul & Sue, Simon & Karen, Jon & Shellie. Dearest Grandad to Nigel & Kylie, Becki & Andrew, Brendan & Bao, Tim & Sophia, Ben, Katie, Georgia, Madison, Kelly and Simon. Dear Great Grandad to Mia, Levi, Hannah, Edward, Aiden, Lola, Hattie and Sadie. Dear brother and brother-in-law to Stella and Kevin (dec), Jan and Carl (dec), Peter (dec) and Judy, Richard and Lilla, Paul and Anna and dear uncle and cousin to all his family.



Aged 93 years

'Reunited With The Love Of His Life'



The relatives and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his funeral service, to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel, of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange, on Tuesday March 17, 2020, commencing at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Marco Polo Nursing Home, a donation box will be provided at the chapel door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020
