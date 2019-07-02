Home
1923 - 2019
Gerard Augustine MOWBRAY Notice
MOWBRAY (Gerry) Gerard Augustine Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 29th June, 2019. Late of Unanderra. Beloved Husband of Margaret Beryl of 67 years. Wonderful Dad & Father in law of Pauline & Neville (dec), Tony & Jan, Maureen, Terry & Colleen, Michael & Janelle, Frances & Greg. Adored & cherished Pa to his many Grandchildren & their partners and his Great Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by Pat (dec), Kate, Margaret, Carmel and his extended family and friends.



Aged 95 Years

In God's Care



Mass of Christian Burial for Gerry will be offered at the St Therese of the Little Flower, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong on Thursday 4th July, 2019 commencing at 11am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 2 to July 4, 2019
