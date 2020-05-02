|
CUNDELL Gerald (Robin) of Mangerton
Passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Dearly loved companion of Irene. Dearly loved father of Susan and Christopher. Dear grandfather of his 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Robin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in England.
Aged 83 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Family and friends are invited to watch Robin's service via a link found on
funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020