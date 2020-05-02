Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Friday, May 1, 2020
Gerald (Robin) CUNDELL

Gerald (Robin) CUNDELL Notice
CUNDELL Gerald (Robin) of Mangerton



Passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Dearly loved companion of Irene. Dearly loved father of Susan and Christopher. Dear grandfather of his 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Robin will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in England.



Aged 83 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Family and friends are invited to watch Robin's service via a link found on

funeralannouncement.com.au



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020
