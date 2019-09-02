Home
G Beavan Pty Ltd
34 Station Street
Bowral, New South Wales 2576
4861 2067
George Thomas GRONDIN


1922 - 2019
George Thomas GRONDIN Notice
GRONDIN George Thomas

Passed away peacefully Friday August, 30 2019. Beloved husband of Gwenith. Loving father of Susane, Michele, Steven and their partners. Adored by all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. George will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 88 Years

Forever in our hearts



A funeral service to celebrate the life of George will be held in the Autumn Chapel, Wollongong City Funerals, 48 Baan Baan Street, Dapto on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 12 noon. The funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Relatives and Friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 2, 2019
