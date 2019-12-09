|
|
MCKEE George of Shellharbour
formerly of Newry, Northern Ireland
Passed away after a short illness on Friday, 6 December 2019. Beloved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father and father in law of Robert, Anna and Lester. Loving Grandad of Ella, and Alex. Loved brother and brother in law. George will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Ireland.
Aged 93Years
God has you in His keeping,
We have you in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's funeral service to be held at St Pauls Anglican Church Shellharbour, 12 Towns Street Shellharbour on Friday, 13 December 2019 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 9, 2019