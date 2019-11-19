Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
Service
Following Services
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Kanahooka
View Map
George KAMBESIS
George KAMBESIS

George KAMBESIS

George KAMBESIS Notice
KAMBESIS George of Cringila



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 17 November 2019. Beloved husband of the late Georgina. Much loved father and father-in-law of Vula and the late George Koutsoukos, Vicky and John Chronopoulos, Elizabeth and Peter Papadeas. Adored Papou to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. George will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends both here and in Greece.



Aged 94 years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 10:30am. Following his service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Prayers will be recited in the chapel H. Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 6.30pm



In lieu of flowers donations to

National Stroke Foundation

would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
