|
|
KAMBESIS George of Cringila
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 17 November 2019. Beloved husband of the late Georgina. Much loved father and father-in-law of Vula and the late George Koutsoukos, Vicky and John Chronopoulos, Elizabeth and Peter Papadeas. Adored Papou to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. George will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends both here and in Greece.
Aged 94 years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 10:30am. Following his service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Prayers will be recited in the chapel H. Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 6.30pm
In lieu of flowers donations to
National Stroke Foundation
would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 19, 2019