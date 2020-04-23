|
Gamble, George Henry 01.08.1929 - 18.04.2020 He died peacefully at Warrigal nursing home Albion Park Rail. Loving husband of Doreen (dec.), Father and Father in law to Laurence, Susan, Jane, Tony and Melissa, Gary and Diva, Billy, Peter and Marie, Sue, Jenny (dec.), and Warren, and his grandchildren, Tracey and Rodney, Leanne and Daniel, Lochlan, Adriana, Great Grandad to Taylor, Kiara, Blake, Chloe and Cruze and Great Greatpop to Camille, and all his family in the UK. Will be greatly missed. Private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 23, 2020