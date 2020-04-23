Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George GAMBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Henry GAMBLE


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
George Henry GAMBLE Notice
Gamble, George Henry 01.08.1929 - 18.04.2020 He died peacefully at Warrigal nursing home Albion Park Rail. Loving husband of Doreen (dec.), Father and Father in law to Laurence, Susan, Jane, Tony and Melissa, Gary and Diva, Billy, Peter and Marie, Sue, Jenny (dec.), and Warren, and his grandchildren, Tracey and Rodney, Leanne and Daniel, Lochlan, Adriana, Great Grandad to Taylor, Kiara, Blake, Chloe and Cruze and Great Greatpop to Camille, and all his family in the UK. Will be greatly missed. Private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -