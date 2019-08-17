Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Alphonsus BURGESS

Add a Memory
George Alphonsus BURGESS Notice
In loving memory of George Alphonsus Burgess 19/09/1924 - 07/08/2019 Aged 94 years A great innings and a life well lived We are all so proud of you Forever in our hearts Georgey Passed away peacefully on the 7th of August 2019 surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Enid. Dearly loved dad of Gary and Jen and Glenn. Adored grandad of Alicia, Melissa and Tyron, Jarrod, Ian and Alex, Darren and Bonnie. Great grandad of Taylor, Mackenzey, Charlotte and James. George will be sadly missed by all his cherished family and many dear friends. You were one great man Privately cremated - "his wish"



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.