In loving memory of George Alphonsus Burgess 19/09/1924 - 07/08/2019 Aged 94 years A great innings and a life well lived We are all so proud of you Forever in our hearts Georgey Passed away peacefully on the 7th of August 2019 surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Enid. Dearly loved dad of Gary and Jen and Glenn. Adored grandad of Alicia, Melissa and Tyron, Jarrod, Ian and Alex, Darren and Bonnie. Great grandad of Taylor, Mackenzey, Charlotte and James. George will be sadly missed by all his cherished family and many dear friends. You were one great man Privately cremated - "his wish"
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019