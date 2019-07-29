Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Geoffrey Ronald PRATT

Geoffrey Ronald PRATT Notice
PRATT Geoffrey Ronald Passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia 25 July 2019. Beloved husband of Jan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rob and Cathy, Leanne and Michael, Lisa and Stephen. Adored Poppy of Jarrod, Caitlyn and Xia Lian. Loved brother of John, Noel (dec). Geoff will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 79 Years

'Back on the land'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Geoff's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday 1 August, 2019 at 12noon.



Family have kindly requested no flowers



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 29, 2019
