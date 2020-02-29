|
COSTELLO Geoffrey James Passed away on Tuesday 25.02.2020
Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law to Sarah, Kelli, Jayne & Jason. Adored Pop to Keira, Jakson, Hanna, Lily, Tullie & Harli. Caring Son of June. A legend Uncle & Brother to many more who he adored. Best mate to Marley!! You were taken too soon from our lives but will be forever in our hearts. Your quirky spirit & sense of humour will live on in all of us!!!
Rest in Peace Geoff
Family & friends are invited to attend a gathering to celebrate his life & honour his memory to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Thursday the 5th of March, 2020 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020